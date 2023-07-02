JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 7th

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1684 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 260,043 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,709 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 300,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 140.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 403.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,817 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

