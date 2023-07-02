JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $12.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.