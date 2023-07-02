JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $89.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

NYSE:MSM opened at $95.28 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2,809.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

