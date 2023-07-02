JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $13.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,076,000 after buying an additional 548,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after buying an additional 1,179,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

