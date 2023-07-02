Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.76 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Joystick has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $14,402.47 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,531.42 or 1.00024194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02015542 USD and is up 18.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,573.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars.

