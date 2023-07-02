John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 35.2% in June

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 83,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 13.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $1,402,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

