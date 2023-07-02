John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 35.2% in June

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 83,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $19.38.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.