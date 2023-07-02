Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 430 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

NYSE NKE traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,629,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.