Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE T traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,465,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,639,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

