Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $20.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,960. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

