Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.57. 1,927,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

