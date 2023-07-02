Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. 954,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,262. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

