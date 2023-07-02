Jmac Enterprises LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 614,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,801,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,919 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 98,023 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KIE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,625. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $527.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

