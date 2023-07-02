Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.53. 1,031,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,329. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.09 and a 200-day moving average of $290.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.