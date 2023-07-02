Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 108,296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 286.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,296 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. 8,137,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,161,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

