Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.40 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $148,457.30 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,516.59 or 1.00001787 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00847228 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $148,944.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.