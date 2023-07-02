Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0085

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $148,457.30 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,516.59 or 1.00001787 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00847228 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $148,944.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

