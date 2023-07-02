JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,542,700 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 1,567,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 7.4 %

OTCMKTS JDDSF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

