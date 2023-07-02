JasmyCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $199.38 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $199.38 million and $15.53 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,449,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

