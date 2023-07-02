Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in June

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

