Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,357,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,864,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,303,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.