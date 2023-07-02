Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. NNN REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in NNN REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NNN REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NNN REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

