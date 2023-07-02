IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $28.40 Average PT from Analysts

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of research firms have commented on ISEE. Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

