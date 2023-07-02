iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Announces $0.23 Dividend

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2266 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GHYG opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHYG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 901,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

