iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 10th

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 9,404,749 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 332,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 136,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,709 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 563,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

