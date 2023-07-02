iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,879 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

