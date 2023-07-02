iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 6,657,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

