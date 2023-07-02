iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

