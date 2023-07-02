iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.