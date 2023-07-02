iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Plans Dividend of $0.21

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2111 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMHY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,870 shares. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

