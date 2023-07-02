iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GVI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.90. 57,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.70.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.