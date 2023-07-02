iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:IBMP)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBMP stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.