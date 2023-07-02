iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:IBHH)

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IBHH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 2,798 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

