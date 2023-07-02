iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Announces Dividend of $0.14

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

IBHF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 8,349 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBHF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.