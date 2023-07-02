iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:IBHE)

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1441 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. 29,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000.

About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

