iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:IBHE)

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1441 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBHE stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,840 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

Get iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000.

About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.