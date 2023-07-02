iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC) Plans $0.10 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBHC opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

