iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Announces $0.55 Dividend

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5543 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 361,134 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.