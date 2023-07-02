iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.65. 3,401,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

