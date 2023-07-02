iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,933. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

