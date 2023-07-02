iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $73,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $261.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average of $250.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

