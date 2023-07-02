iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthOne LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

HDV traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.79. 400,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,034. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

