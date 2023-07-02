iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Well Done LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,656,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 127.2% during the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,274,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after buying an additional 72,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. 1,072,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,985. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

