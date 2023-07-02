iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1945 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USHY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. 2,569,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,668,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,399,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 452,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.