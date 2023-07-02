iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Beacon Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39,178.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,470 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

