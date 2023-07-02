InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NVIV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.35. 5,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,183. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About InVivo Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

