Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £333,670.80 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 76,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.54), for a total transaction of £333,670.80 ($424,247.68).

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of Investec Group stock opened at GBX 440.80 ($5.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 336.30 ($4.28) and a one year high of GBX 556.20 ($7.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 478.14.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,780.49%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

See Also

