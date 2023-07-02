Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.25. 1,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The company has a market cap of $205.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

