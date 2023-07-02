Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382. The company has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

