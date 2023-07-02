Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the May 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

PSCE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 44,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,262. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0641 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 421,303 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 414,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 47,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 141,260 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

