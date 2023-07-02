Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the May 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance
PSCE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 44,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,262. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0641 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.