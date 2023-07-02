Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 43,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,604.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,057.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RFV traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $103.41. 19,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $110.46.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

